'Detroit Flock City' Kickoffs June 20th

Detroit Flock City is a new show committed to highlighting emerging homegrown acts, introducing listeners to Michigan musicians from a variety of genres that span many decades, while providing greater exposure to the current Motor City music scene. You’ll hear garage rock to Detroit country, psychedelic to Motown, all genres welcome! During each weekly show, host Local Ladybird will run down the calendar of events during a brief segment recommending some of the hot shows happening in the area the week of. Tune into Detroit Flock City with host Local Ladybird Tuesdays from 4 - 6 pm., on the only station making waves, WHFR Dearborn.