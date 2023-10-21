TOP TEN BLUES for May 2023

Submitted by miked on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:48am

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: Women In Blues Showcase (SWAMF / VizzTone Label Group)

2. LIL' JIMMY REED WITH BEN LEVIN: Back To Baton Rouge (Nola Blue Records)

3. JOE KROWN: Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)

4. ALLY VENABLE: Real Gone (Ruf)

5. DEUCE 'N A QUARTER: Keep Moving On (SELF)

6. PLANET D NONET: Blues To Be There: A Salute To Duke Ellington (Eastlawn Records)

7. JIMMIE BRATCHER: Far Enough (Ain't Skeert Tunes)

8. IVAN NEVILLE: Touch My Soul (Mascot Label Group / The Funk Garage)

9. ANA POPOVIC: Power (ArtisteXclusive Records)

10. JOHNNY KING AND FRIENDS: Call It Confusion (Sol Island Music)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director