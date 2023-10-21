TOP TEN BLUES for May 2023
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: Women In Blues Showcase (SWAMF / VizzTone Label Group)
2. LIL' JIMMY REED WITH BEN LEVIN: Back To Baton Rouge (Nola Blue Records)
3. JOE KROWN: Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)
4. ALLY VENABLE: Real Gone (Ruf)
5. DEUCE 'N A QUARTER: Keep Moving On (SELF)
6. PLANET D NONET: Blues To Be There: A Salute To Duke Ellington (Eastlawn Records)
7. JIMMIE BRATCHER: Far Enough (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
8. IVAN NEVILLE: Touch My Soul (Mascot Label Group / The Funk Garage)
9. ANA POPOVIC: Power (ArtisteXclusive Records)
10. JOHNNY KING AND FRIENDS: Call It Confusion (Sol Island Music)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
- Login to post comments