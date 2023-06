Submitted by miked on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 9:10am

Culture Collections is a combination of international, easy listening, adult contemporary, and everything in between musical format, with a unique flare that blends a colorful taste of a century’s worth of music. Culture Collections, hosted by June Williams, will premiere on June 10, 2023, and will air every Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, on WHFR-FM 89.3 Making Waves.