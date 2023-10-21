Memorial Day Programming

Submitted by miked on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 9:27am

On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those who sacrificed so we could live in freedom. We are thankful for those who have served, and we are thinking of those who have lost people they love. WHFR commemorates Memorial Day during Roll and Tumble Take 2 (airing 4-6pm, featuring BLUES, R&B, EARLY ROCK 1951-1971 & BEYOND) and Hotwax Radio (airing 8-11pm, featuring MUSIC VARIETY). These shows will feature special memorials and songs with memorial in the title.