WHFR Journal for Friday, May 19, 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 7:49pm

Join us on the WHFR Journal tomorrow, May 19 from 1pm-2pm. We'll hear from the new Dean of the HFC School of Liberal Arts, Dr. Brad Romans. Dr. Romans will discuss his experience and interests that relate to a liberal arts education and his vision for the school moving forward. Also on this week's Journal, HFC Counselor in the Assisted Learning Services area, Adriza Caesar will discuss mental health issues and resources available to our HFC students as we shine a spotlight on this important topic during this Mental Health Awareness month.