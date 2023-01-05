TOP TEN BLUES for April 2023

Submitted by miked on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 10:39am

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. ALLY VENABLE: Real Gone (Ruf)

2. V/A: Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue Collection Volume 5 (Blue Heart Records)

3. IVAN NEVILLE: Touch My Soul (Mascot Label Group / The Funk Garage)

4. ANA POPOVIC: Power (ArtisteXclusive Records)

5. STAN MOSLEY: No Soul, No Blues (Dialtone Records)

6. DYER DAVIS: Dog Bites Back (WildRoots Records)

7. SISTER LUCILLE: Tell The World (Blue Heart)

8. DANNY LISTON: Everybody (Blue House Records)

9. JOE LOUIS WALKER: Weight of the World (Forty Below Records)

10. BRUCE KATZ BAND: Connections (Dancing Rooster Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director