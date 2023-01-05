TOP TEN BLUES for April 2023
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. ALLY VENABLE: Real Gone (Ruf)
2. V/A: Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue Collection Volume 5 (Blue Heart Records)
3. IVAN NEVILLE: Touch My Soul (Mascot Label Group / The Funk Garage)
4. ANA POPOVIC: Power (ArtisteXclusive Records)
5. STAN MOSLEY: No Soul, No Blues (Dialtone Records)
6. DYER DAVIS: Dog Bites Back (WildRoots Records)
7. SISTER LUCILLE: Tell The World (Blue Heart)
8. DANNY LISTON: Everybody (Blue House Records)
9. JOE LOUIS WALKER: Weight of the World (Forty Below Records)
10. BRUCE KATZ BAND: Connections (Dancing Rooster Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
