We Are Not Alone, Monday, May 1, 2023. 2-3PM EST.

Our guest will be Mary Bassett, who is a licensed professional hypnosis regressionist. She has performed nearly 100 regressions to date. Her passion with her work is to guide others into a deeper understanding and knowledge of their alien contact experiences so that they may move forward in life in peace with the answers that they need. Listen in on Monday May 1st at 2PM when host David Twichell interviews Mary as to her all-important contribution to Ufology.

