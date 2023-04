Submitted by miked on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 1:12pm

Please be aware that there will be a scheduled power disruption starting around 2:30pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, which will interrupt our over-the-air and streaming signal. We hope to be back up and running within two hours, but there is a chance we could be off-air for up to four. But don't worry - we'll begin broadcasting as soon an possible!