Hammond Planetarium Featured on WHFR Journal, April 14, at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 9:29pm

If you like things that are "out of this world", then tune in to the WHFR Journal this Friday, April 14 at 1pm for a discussion with HFC Faculty member and Director of the HFC Hammond Planetarium Jesse Mason. Jesse will share details about the latest FREE spring planetarium show right here in Dearborn (as well as an EXCLUSIVE invitation for our WHFR listeners). He'll also discuss the current night sky and all its features, ways to learn more about astronomy, and an upcoming solar eclipse that you won't want to miss! That's this week's WHFR Journal, Friday, April 14 at 1pm only on WHFR.FM.