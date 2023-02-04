We Are Not Alone Monday, April 3, 2023. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by miked on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 12:09pm

Our guest today is Mr. Steve Aspin. His new book, “Out of Time”, is Steve’s first book on the subject of UFO and abduction research. Following a lifetime of what are often described as ‘anomalous experiences’, his serious interest in this complex subject began in 2007 when he realized that the phenomenon was not only real but was happening to him and had been all his life. Join the conversation at 2PM only on WHFR.FM

