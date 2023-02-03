We Are Not Alone - Monday, March 6, 2023. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by miked on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 4:11pm

Our guest today is T.J. Ryan. T.J. is the host of the podcast “Out There”, where he interviews psychics, mediums, UFO witnesses and all things paranormal. He has had UAP sightings since childhood but, more recently, in May of 2022, T.J. had another kind of sighting that raised my interest: he witnessed a passenger plane that appeared to be frozen in midair at a comparatively close proximity. Optical illusion? Perhaps. But that wouldn’t answer the question as to why there was no sound associated with the event or why so many others have had similar experiences around the world. Tune in Monday, March 6, at 2 PM, hear the evidence and you be the judge.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0