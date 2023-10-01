Martin Luther King, Jr. Programming on JAN 16th (click title for full story)

Submitted by miked on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:16am

8:00-10:00pm: Hotwax Radio would like to invite you to listen this Monday, January 16, 2023, as we commemorate Martin Luther King Jr’s holiday in music and song. Set your reminder for 8:00pm and enjoy two hours of seldom heard music celebrating the wonderful life of Martin Luther King Jr. from your DJ (the White Rabbit).

Noon-2:00pm: And please be sure to listen between noon-2:00pm for special programming celebrating the birth, life, and dream of a great man whose spirit will remain with us always. It is a time for the nation to remember the injustices that Dr. King fought against, a time to remember his fight for the freedom, equality, and dignity of all races and peoples, and a time to remember his message of change through nonviolence. We look forward to sharing this special programming with you. Thank you for joining us.