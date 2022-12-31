TOP TEN BLUES for December 2022
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. YATES McKENDREE: Buchanan Lane (Qualified Records)
2. TOMISLAV GOLUBAN: 20 Years On The Road (Blue Heart)
3. JOHN PRIMER: Hard Times (Blues House Productions)
4. ANGELA STREHLI: Ace Of Blues (New West Records)
5. DAVE KEYES: Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
6. MALAYA BLUE: Blue Credentials (Blue Heart)
7. MICK KOLASSA: For The Feral Heart (Endless Blues)
8. TINO G'S DUMPSTER MACHINE: GTO (Funky D Records)
9. SHAWN PITTMAN: Hard Road (Must Have Music)
10. ANNIKA CHAMBERS AND PAUL DESLAURIERS: Good Trouble (VizzTone)
May You have a very, Happy New Year!!!
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
