TOP TEN BLUES for December 2022

Submitted by miked on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 10:39pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. YATES McKENDREE: Buchanan Lane (Qualified Records)

2. TOMISLAV GOLUBAN: 20 Years On The Road (Blue Heart)

3. JOHN PRIMER: Hard Times (Blues House Productions)

4. ANGELA STREHLI: Ace Of Blues (New West Records)

5. DAVE KEYES: Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)

6. MALAYA BLUE: Blue Credentials (Blue Heart)

7. MICK KOLASSA: For The Feral Heart (Endless Blues)

8. TINO G'S DUMPSTER MACHINE: GTO (Funky D Records)

9. SHAWN PITTMAN: Hard Road (Must Have Music)

10. ANNIKA CHAMBERS AND PAUL DESLAURIERS: Good Trouble (VizzTone)

May You have a very, Happy New Year!!!

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director