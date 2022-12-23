WHFR's Winter Season Celebration Airing Now

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 2:34pm

It's been a longstanding tradition that our WHFR DJs collaborate with one another to create our annual Winter Season Celebration shows every year. The WHFR staff records a variety of special shows celebrating all of the winter season holidays such as Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, the Winter Solstice, the New Year, Christmas, and WHFR's Birthday.