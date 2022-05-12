We Are Not Alone December 5, 2022. 2 – 3 PM EST

Submitted by miked on Mon, 12/05/2022 - 8:53am

Stan Gordon has been researching UFO sightings, Bigfoot encounters, and other mysterious events in Pennsylvania since 1959. He is the primary investigator of the 1965 UFO crash incident that occurred near Kecksburg, PA. He has been taking calls on UFO sightings and other strange reports from the public since 1969, and continues to receive reports on a regular basis.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0