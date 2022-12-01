The Jump Button RETURNS!

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:57pm

After a 5-year break, WHFR's own "Super Dorky Radio Show", The Jump Button will resume today Dec. 1st (and every Thursday) from 8-11p EST. Host Robbwith2bees plays your pop culture soundtrack; focusing on music from Video Games, Anime, Soundtracks, Animation, J-Pop/Rock, K-Pop/Rock, Nerdcore, Literature, and pretty much anything geeky. Originally running from 2002-2017, The Jump Button is known for including special guests, weekly release schedules and reviews, film composer interviews, [DorkBrackets], and of course music that runs the gamut of all things nerdy. WHFR is extremely excited to welcome Robb and the show back to the airwaves!