Submitted by miked on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 10:09am

Hello Loyal Listeners! Today is Giving Tuesday, and on this global day of generosity, we invite you to consider making a financial contribution to WHFR. Doing so will help us to continue providing you with the unique and locally-produced programming that you have come to know and love here at WHFR!

You can make your tax deductible donation here: https://foundation.hfcc.edu/whfr