The great Monday bookend switcheroo at WHFR happened right here in the month of November. The House That Jack Swing Built with Missy J, jumped the tracks to Monday mornings 10:00 am – 12:00 noon with Hotwax radio and the White Rabbit quickly hopping into Missy J’s vacant timeslot, 8:00pm -10:00pm Monday evening. The magical wonderland of Monday’s show schedule will keep your ears tingling all through the day and deep into the night.