We Are Not Alone ~ Monday, November, 7 2022. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Paul Blake Smith is the author of “President Eisenhower's Close Encounters,” just released via Foundations Publishing. He previously authored “MO41, The Bombshell Before Roswell” related to the April 1941 UFO event outside his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri as well as other books resulting from his research into UAP matters. Paul has been a guest on “Coast to Coast AM”, Linda Moulton Howe's “Earthfiles” report and has been interviewed by long-time investigative reporter, George Knapp. Join the interview on Monday, November, 7 at 2PM on We Are Not Alone – only on WHFR.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0