Radio Vault Special Edition Update

Submitted by miked on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 8:38am

Live from the campus of Henry Ford College... Collectables expert Tom Eurich may be on with us again soon to bring us up to date.

Also, we'll be talking with colleague, entrepreneur, broadcaster, Founder of Ron Robinson Studios, and Producer-Director of "Radio Daze The Movie (and Podcast) 101 Years."

Preparing for his upcoming movie, Ron has completed 40 video interviews with many names you'd recognize in Detroit radio and elsewhere. We'll get the latest scoop from Ron and maybe a sneak sample or two.

Stay Tuned!

Radio Vault Special Edition ~ CLASSIC RADIO COMEDY / MYSTERY & 1970s JAZZ FUSION airs Tuesdays from 10am - 1pm.