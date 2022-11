Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 10:44pm

Join WHFR host Joe Sullivan Friday Oct 28th for a spooky special episode of Big Band, Broadway, and Beyond from 10a-Noon. In honor of the Halloween holiday, Joe will be spotlighting music from Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1986 smash broadway hit "The Phantom of The Opera".