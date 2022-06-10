TOP TEN BLUES for September 2022
1. JOHN PRIMER: Hard Times (Blues House Productions)
2. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: You Shocked Me (VizzTone)
3. THE RON KRAEMER TRIO WITH THE NASHVILLE CATS: Sarasota Swing (Self Release)
4. JIMMY CARPENTER: The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
5. MIKE MORGAN AND THE CRAWL: The Lights Went Out in Dallas (M.C. Records)
6. DEMETRIA TAYLOR: Doin' What I'm Supposed to Do (Delmark)
7. JOHN NEMETH: May Be The Last Time (Nola Blue)
8. NIECIE: Queen Of The Hill (Ride The Tiger)
9. PLANET D NONET: Planet D Nonet Live at the Scarab Club: A Tribute to Buddy Johnson (Eastlawn Records)
10. JEFF DALE AND THE SOUTH WOODLAWNERS: Blood Red Moon (Pro Sho Bidness)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
- Login to post comments