We Are Not Alone – Monday, September 5, 2022 – 2-3 PM. EST

Kevin J Briggs is an author who specializes in consciousness and the connection to ET/UFOs. His recently published book “Spiritual Consciousness a Personal Journey” covers 57 years of his experiences of ET contact and UFO connections. Kevin has been a guest on the Whitley Strieber radio show, Unknown Country and many others. He and host David Twichell will discuss his book and ET implications on Monday at 2PM.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0