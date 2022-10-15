Planned Power Outage at HFC will Take WHFR Radio Off the Air - This Saturday 4pm Through Sunday

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 4:10pm

WHFR Radio will go off the air this Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening/Monday morning. To continue their work on the Integrated Energy Management Plan (IEMP), the HFC Facilities crew will conduct a main campus electrical shutdown at Henry Ford College, where WHFR's broadcast operation transmits from. The affected times/days will begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, and run through Sunday, August 28. We will plan to get WHFR back on the air as soon as possible once the power is restored. Thanks for your understanding as we work to improve the infrastructure at HFC and WHFR, and please check back to listen to your favorite broadcast station again when we go back up.