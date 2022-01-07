Submitted by miked on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 6:48pm

Guest: Kathleen Marden. Kathleen is a researcher, author, on camera expert, and conference presenter. Her research has extended to archival collections and the US government’s involvement in the investigation of UFOs and its major studies. Her interest in UFOs and contact began in 1961, when her aunt and uncle, Betty and Barney Hill had a close encounter and subsequent abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Her latest book is: “Forbidden Knowledge: A Personal Journey from Alien Abduction to Spiritual Transformation”.

We Are Not Alone ~ Monday, July 4, 2022. 2 – 3 PM EST.