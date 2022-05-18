Theme Week May 22-28, Road Tripping!

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 9:11pm

The staff at WHFR will be getting you ready for Memorial Day weekend by leading into it with a 7-day long celebration "Theme Week." Tune in to hear your favorite DJ's take you on a musical road trip!

Not sure what that means? Join John Bommarito for a theme week preview show Thursday May 19th from 10 AM - 12 PM as Acoustic Alternatives takes you a road trip through Michigan.

Further updates about what your other favorite shows are doing as they become available.