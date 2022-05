Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 6:14pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow (Friday) May 13th at 1 p.m. as we welcome our special guest HFC president Russell Kavalhuna. President Kavalhuna will talk about his time at HFC, his transition to a new role in the summer, and the legacy that he leaves behind for our students and the HFC community.

That's Friday, May 13 at 1pm.