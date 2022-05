Submitted by miked on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 8:43am

Yep! The rumors are true. Hotwax Radio will be broadcasting every Monday - 10:00 am to Noon starting May 16th. Start your week right, with a slab of wax to satisfy your musical appetite for some fave-rave, obscure, funny ā€˜nā€™ freaky, bizarre smorgasbord of audio waves served by the one and only White Rabbit here on the station that making waves!