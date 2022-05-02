We Are Not Alone - Monday, May 2, 2022 • 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by miked on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 12:04pm

Scott and Suzanne Ramsey are the foremost researchers into the Aztec UFO Incident, having worked on the story since 1987, discovering archives and pursuing interviews throughout the U.S. They are joined by their co-author, Frank Thayer, Ph.D., to discuss their book “The Aztec UFO Incident”. Join us on Monday, May 2 at 2PM only on WHFR.FM.

More We Are Not Alone info at https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0