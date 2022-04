Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 04/18/2022 - 2:00pm

Congratulations to Ms. Marjon for her "Honorable Mention" honor in the Promotional Announcement category in the 2022 Michigan Student Broadcast Awards!

A full list of other winners can be seen here:

https://michmab.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/winning-entry-list-for-we...