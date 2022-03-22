Jo Serrapere and Friends to Play a Benefit Concert for WHFR

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 8:31am

Join us Thursday April 7th at Trinity House in Livonia (38840 W. Six Mile, Livonia, MI) during Radiothon week for a special benefit concert with Jo Serrapere and Friends.

WHFR Operations Manager and host of the Acoustic Alternatives radio show on WHFR, John Bommarito, will record an episode of his Acoustic Alternatives podcast on stage in front of the live audience as part of this one-of-a-kind concert experience. John will go in-depth with guest Jo Serrapere on her life and career between some of her acoustic performances in the first half of the show. Then Jo, joined by her band The LaFawndas, will play for the second half of the night. This will be a truly unique show, all benefitting your favorite non-commercial, independent broadcast and internet station, WHFR Radio.

More information can be found here:

https://www.trinityhousetheatre.org/event/jo-serrapere-and-friends-a-ben...