Host David Twichell will be the guest on March 7 at 2 PM. Last month’s guest, Tony Sivalelli, will be the guest host. Twichell will discuss his own personal close encounter UFO sighting as well as the many other paranormal encounters he has experienced in his life that led him to developing We Are Not Alone for WHFR radio.

More We Are Not Alone info at https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0