"We Are Not Alone" Monday, February 7, 2022. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by miked on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 1:08pm

Tony Sivalelli is the guest on We Are Not Alone. Tony has looked into the possibility of what he refers to as “Not-of-this-Earth Intelligences” for over 25 years. He has authored a book titled Ambassadors to the Stars, which explores this theme from a variety of angles. He also teaches what is called Basic Scientific Remote Viewing (or Basic SRV). Join us at 2 PM on February 7th to hear what he has learned through remote viewing, a practice sanctioned by the US pentagon for many years.

More We Are Not Alone info at https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0