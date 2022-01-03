We Are Not Alone - Monday, January 3, 2022. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 01/02/2022 - 2:45pm

Terry Tibando is a long-time researcher, ET experiencer and author whose knowledge on this phenomenon spans 68 years. Terry coordinated the first Disclosure Project event in Canada as part of Dr. Steven Greer’s Disclosure Witness Tour. Join us when Terry discusses his personal ET experiences as well as his extensive writings on the subject.

