Signal Issues

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 3:21pm

We once again apologize for the issues we are having with our transmitter. At this time we are in the process of researching and getting quotes on the equipment that needs replacing so that listeners can enjoy the programming at 89.3 on the FM dial.

In the meantime, please continue to listen through our Listen Live Now option from our website or with the Android app. An app for Apple users should be ready soon. We are also available on the TuneIn app.

Thank you for your support of non-commercial, independent radio.