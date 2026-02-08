This Monday on We Are Not Alone...

Join us for We Are Not Alone with host David Twichell the first Monday of each month at 2PM. We cover the UFO phenomenon and all things paranormal and talk to special guests about their experiences and research. This week's guest is Ron James...

Ron James is a multi-award-winning filmmaker, on-camera personality, writer, editor, researcher, content creator and entrepreneur. His 2023 documentary, Accidental Truth: UFO Revelations, narrated by Matthew Modine, won 28 film festival awards and was mentioned by name at the beginning of the July 2023 UAP congressional hearing by U.S. Representative Tim Burchett. Join us on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 2PM, when we talk to Mr. James, only on WHFR.FM. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/programs/123 For the latest show archives.