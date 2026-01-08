TOP TEN BLUES for July 2026

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3...

NICKY T AND THE SNAKE CHARMERS: Ain't Wasting Time (Self) SETH JAMES: Motormouth (Qualified Records) CURTIS SALGADO: Legacy Rewind: Live in '25 (Nola Blue Records) HARRELL "YOUNG RELL" DAVENPORT: Young Rell (Little Village) JOHN PRIMER: John Primer & Friends Tribute to Theresa's Lounge (Blues House Productions) SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues (Alligator Records) JOE KROWN TRIO +1 FEATURING PAPA MALI: Qualified (Sledgehammer Blues) AMANI BURNHAM: Roots & Wings (Blind Pig Records) GREG NAGY: Just A Little More Time (Self) DUKE ROBILLARD AND HIS ALL STAR BAND: Blast Off! (Nola Blue Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director