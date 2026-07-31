WHFR PRESENTS THE MUSIC OF NANA VASCONCELOS

The great multi-instrumentalist and vocalist NANA VASCONCELOS will be the focus of this week's WHFR PRESENTS. The Brazilian percussionist, vocalist and berimbau artist enjoyed a career that spanned over 45 years, deeply inspiring the world of music. Mr. Vasconcelos both led ensembles and collaborated with musicians from the styles of world beat, jazz, ambient and popular music...

Perhaps best known for his work with CODONA, an eclectic trio with multi-instrumentalist Don Cherry and tabla artist Colin Walcott, Nana recorded with many of the greats from ECM Records including Pat Metheny, Jan Garbarek and Jon Hassell. He was voted "best percussionist" by Downbeat Magazine critics for seven consecutive years.

Join me, Pat Frisco, in a three-hour exploration of Nana Vasconcelos' music on SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast on THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, from 11am-2pm EDT. WHFR PRESENTS can be heard in the Dearborn area via 89.3 FM, and worldwide via the internet at http://whfr.fm

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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