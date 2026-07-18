WHFR Presents - Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs

All Thee Love

Songwriters have been pursuing the divine in music since the beginning of time.  Bill Keith will host WHFR Presents on Sunday, July 19, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., as he explores sacred music across musical genres.  Enjoy an early evening mix of blues, country, jazz, rock and more...

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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