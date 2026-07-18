WHFR Presents - Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs

Songwriters have been pursuing the divine in music since the beginning of time. Bill Keith will host WHFR Presents on Sunday, July 19, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., as he explores sacred music across musical genres. Enjoy an early evening mix of blues, country, jazz, rock and more...

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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