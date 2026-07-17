WHFR To Broadcast "An Evening Of Beautiful Noise" From Third Man Records at Concert of Colors on Friday, July 17th

Concert of Colors is one of the nation’s longest-running, largest, free global music festivals, bringing world-class performances from around the globe to Detroit, and WHFR will be broadcasting live performances from Third Man Records Detroit starting at 8:00pm on Friday, July 17th...

Held annually in Midtown Detroit, this free, family-friendly music festival features live music, cultural programming, and community experiences both indoors and outdoors at the Detroit Institute of Arts and across the city’s leading cultural institutions.

Third Man Records Cass Corridor will host An Evening Of Beautiful Noise this Friday, featuring Maria Chávez (a mentee of Pauline Oliveros), Bill Nace with Wolf Eyes’ John Olson, the Chicago trio Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, Macie Stewart (International Anthem), and Detroit’s Battle Elf. All performances are free, but space for this event is limited and reservations are required. No need to worry if you can't secure tickets!: WHFR will be broadcasting the live performances starting at 8:00pm.

Be sure to tune in to 89.3fm on your radio dial, or log on to https://whfr.fm/streamer