WHFR PRESENTS "GOOD VIBES"

The vibraphone, often referred to as vibraharp or just plain vibes, is an instrument in the percussion family that can bring you rhythm, melody and much happiness. Many of the great musicians in jazz, and other genres of music, have chosen the vibes and its cousins like the marimba, as their primary instruments to make music with...

Tune in to WHFR PRESENTS on Sunday July 12 from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast on Thursday July 16 from 11am-2pm EDT for an excursion into the minds and souls of many of the finest vibraphonists to create music over the past century. Hear the sounds of Patricia Brennan, Bobby Hutcherson, Gunter Hampel, Lionel Hampton and many others during this three hour spotlight, bringing GOOD VIBES to the airwaves.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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