This Monday on We Are Not Alone...

Join us for We Are Not Alone with host David Twichell the first Monday of each month at 2PM. We cover the UFO phenomenon and all things paranormal and talk to special guests about their experiences and research. Today's guest is Bill Murphy...

Bill Murphy served the Mutual UFO Network in the 1990s as a field investigator, newsletter editor, and State Section Co-Director, retiring as Michigan State Co-Director in 1997. In 2007, Bill joined the Board of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies. In 2016, he retired from business, joined Anomalist.com, and now serves as a News Editor. There he’s reviewed over 10,000 online articles, blog items, book reviews, and academic papers in ufology and archaeology. Join us on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 2PM, only on WHFR.FM. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/programs/123 For the latest show archives.