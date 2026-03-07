WHFR PRESENTS Happy 250th America! ⋆✴︎°｡⋆

Happy Birthday America!

As the country celebrates it's 250th birthday, Bill Keith will share songs about America, significant times in the countries history and places that capture songwriters' imagination.  Listen Sunday July 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a musical look at the American dream...

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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