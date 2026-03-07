WHFR PRESENTS Happy 250th America! ⋆✴︎°｡⋆

As the country celebrates it's 250th birthday, Bill Keith will share songs about America, significant times in the countries history and places that capture songwriters' imagination. Listen Sunday July 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a musical look at the American dream...

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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