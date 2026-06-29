TOP TEN BLUES for June 2026

Highway 61

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.  Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3...

  1. SETH JAMES: Motormouth (Qualified Records)
  2. JOHN PRIMER: John Primer & Friends Tribute to Theresa's Lounge (Blues House Productions)
  3. AMANI BURNHAM: Roots & Wings (Blind Pig Records)
  4. JOE KROWN TRIO +1 FEATURING PAPA MALI: Qualified (Sledgehammer Blues)
  5. HARRELL "YOUNG RELL" DAVENPORT: Young Rell (Little Village)
  6. NICKY T AND THE SNAKE CHARMERS: Ain't Wasting Time (Self)
  7. GREG NAGY: Just A Little More Time (Self)
  8. SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues (Alligator Records)
  9. SAUCE BOSS: With Extra Sauce (Swampside Records)
  10. CURTIS SALGADO: Legacy Rewind: Live in '25 (Nola Blue Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;) 
WHFR Blues Music Director