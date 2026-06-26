WHFR PRESENTS THE MUSIC OF ERIC DOLPHY

His life was cut much too short due to complications from diabetes. Born in Los Angeles on June 20, 1928, ERIC DOLPHY was 36 years of age when he left us on June 29, 1964. A master of the alto saxophone, flute and bass clarinet, his sound and approach to these instruments was and remains unmatched. From the first few notes, you know it's Eric...

Tune in to WHFR PRESENTS on SUNDAY, JUNE 29, from 4-7pm EDT, with a repeat broadcast on THURSDAY, JULY 2, from 11am-2pm to hear recordings led by Mr. Dolphy between 1960 and 1964 as well as his work in the John Coltrane groups of 1961 and other assorted gems.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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