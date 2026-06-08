PAWFEST This Saturday

WHFR is proud to support Dearborn's annual PAWFEST, celebrating the human-animal bond while raising funds for over 2,500 animals cared for by Friends for Animals each year. Held this year June 13th, there will be something fun for the entire family: contests to test your pup’s agility, activities for kids, live music, shopping, raffles galore and so much more...

Be sure to stop by WHFR's tent this Saturday, June 13th, from noon – 8:00 p.m., right outside of the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption & Education Center.

Further details about the event and admission info at https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/event/pawfest