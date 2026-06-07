WHFR PRESENTS THE MUSIC OF CELLIST TOMEKA REID

Over the years, the cello has become a major voice in creative improvised music. Great cellists such as Abdul Wadud, Fred Lonberg-Holm, Tristan Honsinger and many others have paved the way for the cello to emerge as a significant voice, not only as a bandmember but as a bandleader. During her studies in classical cello in Chicago, TOMEKA REID met flutist Nicole Mitchell and eventually immersed herself in the Chicago creative music scene...

As a bandleader, Tomeka leads her own Quartet, co-leads the Artifacts Trio and is a major voice in Myra Melford's Fire and Water Quintet, The Hemphill Stringtet, Tomas Fujiwara's 7 Poets Trio, Nicole Mitchell's various projects and many others. On Sunday June 7, WHFR PRESENTS will focus on the many projects that Tomeka has been involved with since 2002. Tune in from 4:00-7:00 pm EDT on Sunday with a repeat broadcast on Thursday June 11 from 11:00am-2:00pm EDT to explore the music of this great creative artist. ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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