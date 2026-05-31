This Monday on We Are Not Alone...

The first Monday of each month at 2PM, We Are Not Alone host David Twichell covers the UFO phenomenon and all things paranormal, while talking to special guests about their experiences and research...

Monday's special guest is Stephen Bassett, who is one of the most recognized political activists pressing for formal disclosure of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. Stephen is the founder and Executive Director of the Paradigm Research Group (PRG) and co-founder and Executive Director of the Hollywood Disclosure Alliance.

Join us on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 2PM, only on WHFR.FM – 89.3FM. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

Visit https://whfr.fm/programs/123 for the latest show archives.