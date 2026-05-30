TOP TEN BLUES for May 2026

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3...
- CURTIS SALGADO: Legacy Rewind: Live in '25 (Nola Blue Records)
- AMANI BURNHAM: Roots & Wings (Blind Pig Records)
- LARRY MCCRAY: Heartbreak City (Keeping The Blues Alive)
- JOE KROWN TRIO +1 FEATURING PAPA MALI: Qualified (Sledgehammer Blues)
- SETH JAMES: Motormouth (Qualified Records)
- SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues (Alligator Records)
- CARMEN RATTI BAND FEATURING JILL DINEEN: Come To Me (MoMojo Records)
- ELIZA NEALS: Thunder in the House (E-H Records)
- PETER VETESKA AND BLUES TRAIN: Key of V (Self-Released)
- BILLY PRICE FEATURING THE BILLY PRICE BAND: Random Madness (Get Hip Recordings)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director