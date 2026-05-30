TOP TEN BLUES for May 2026

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3...

CURTIS SALGADO: Legacy Rewind: Live in '25 (Nola Blue Records) AMANI BURNHAM: Roots & Wings (Blind Pig Records) LARRY MCCRAY: Heartbreak City (Keeping The Blues Alive) JOE KROWN TRIO +1 FEATURING PAPA MALI: Qualified (Sledgehammer Blues) SETH JAMES: Motormouth (Qualified Records) SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues (Alligator Records) CARMEN RATTI BAND FEATURING JILL DINEEN: Come To Me (MoMojo Records) ELIZA NEALS: Thunder in the House (E-H Records) PETER VETESKA AND BLUES TRAIN: Key of V (Self-Released) BILLY PRICE FEATURING THE BILLY PRICE BAND: Random Madness (Get Hip Recordings)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director