WHFR PRESENTS Miles Davis at 100 on Tuesday, May 26

There have been many innovators in the music that we call jazz, but perhaps none more influential than MILES DAVIS. Mr. Davis was born on May 26, 1926, this year marking 100 years since his arrival on Earth. A master of the trumpet, composition and bandleading, he was at the forefront through the many changes and innovations in modern music...

From the bebop beginnings with Charlie Parker in the mid to late 1940s, through the late 1980s electric bands, Miles took the music in many directions and had countless musicians following his pathways. He was one of the major innovators of the Birth of the Cool, post-bop recordings for Prestige, Blue Note and Columbia Records, Quintets with John Coltrane, orchestral works with Gil Evans, the quintet with Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock, the advent of jazz/rock fusion with Chick Corea and other assorted projects.

To celebrate Miles Davis at 100, WHFR Radio will present seven hours of the music of Miles Davis beginning at 3:00pm EDT and running through 10:00pm EDT. Join Terence Tyson and Pat Frisco, with song selections from area jazz artists and connoisseurs this coming TUESDAY, MAY 26. It's going to be a fun and exciting ride.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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